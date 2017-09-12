Clip #
6205
Saudi Arabia and Allies Lash at Qatar for Calling Iran “Honorable” at Arab League Meeting
September 12, 2017
Intro:Representatives of the countries in the Saudi-led bloc boycotting Qatar fumed when Qatar's state minister for foreign affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, speaking at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League, called Iran an "honorable state." "This must be a joke," said the Saudi ambassador to Egypt, Ahmad Al-Qattan, accusing Iran of scheming and maintaining spy networks against the Gulf states. Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry said that the Qatari envoy was "out of line" and accused the c...
LATEST CLIPS
Nile News TV (Egypt) / September 12, 2017 - 03:08
#6204 - Russian Ambassador in Lebanon Reminisces about the Days of the U.S.S.R.: We Cared about Human Rights More...
Murr TV (Lebanon) / September 6, 2017 - 01:39
#6203 - Canada Lecture by Maryland Imam Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa: The Goal of Jihad Is to Implement Shari'a; Non...
The Internet (Sheikh Suleiman Anwar on YouTube) / August 6, 2010 - 08:42
#6202 - High Ranking Syrian Officer Threatens People "Who Fled Syria": Do Not Return to Syria, We Will...
September 10, 2017 - 00:35
#6201 - Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani: The Only Alternative to Independence Referendum Is an Agreement with...
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / September 7, 2017 - 08:05
The Internet / September 11, 2017 - 35:24
#6199 - Sheikh Kamal Khatib, Deputy Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Slams Saudi King for Offering Aid to...
The Internet / September 8, 2017 - 02:15
#6198 - TV Host on Egyptian MB TV Channel: The Americans Wail on 9/11, But Are Responsible for All the Massacres in...
Watan TV (Egyptian MB from Turkey) / September 6, 2017 - 02:45
#6197 - British Islamist and Ex-Boxer Anthony Small: May We See the Destruction of the "Idols of America...
The Internet (Anthony Small on YouTube) / September 1, 2017 - 00:59
#6196 - Hizbullah Deputy Leader Naim Qassem Defends Deal with ISIS, Criticizes the U.S. for Bombing ISIS Convoy
Russia Today TV (Russia) / September 6, 2017 - 09:28
#6195 - Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Hadi Al-Ameri: A Referendum on Kurdistan Independence Might Lead to Armed...
Rudaw Network (Iraqi Kurdistan) / September 4, 2017 - 02:45
#6194 - 80-Year-Old ISIS Activist Mentors Young Orphaned Sons of Foreign Fighters, Calls for Attacks in the U.S.,...
The Internet / September 3, 2017 - 07:38
The Internet / August 28, 2017 - 01:00
#6192 - Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Muslims Are the Only Ones Who Take Pride in Their Colonialist Crimes
Al-Hayat TV (Cyprus) / June 29, 2017 - 04:08
#6191 - Jordanian Political Analyst Asad Al-Azzouni: ISIS Leader Is Israeli Rabbi, U.S. Military Helped ISIS
Alordon Alyoom TV (Jordan) / July 22, 2017 - 02:08
#6190 - Iraqi TV Host Takes Hizbullah Loyalist to Task over Deal with ISIS: You Sent 318 Suicide Bombers to Iraq,...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / August 30, 2017 - 06:51
#6189 - Former Lebanese MP Moustafa Allouch: Hizbullah, ISIS, and Jabhat Al-Nusra Can All Go to Hell
Murr TV (Lebanon) / August 12, 2017 - 01:36
#6188 - MEMRI Director of Reform Mansour Al-Hadj: We Should Train Our Own Imams in the U.S., Export Our Tolerant...
Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) / August 24, 2017 - 06:22
#6187 - Salafi Jordanian Cleric Abu Qatada Al-Filastini: True Islam Leads to Raiding Rome and Confrontation
The Internet (Abu Qatada on YouTube) / August 12, 2017 - 01:03
#6186 - Commentators on Al-Jazeera TV: Zionist Lobby Influences Hollywood to Demonize Arabs and Muslims
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / August 29, 2017 - 01:11
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / August 11, 2017 - 03:24
#6184 - Friday Sermon in Sudan following Calls for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Jews Are the Evil Head of...
Sudan TV / August 25, 2017 - 03:06
#6183 - Shi'ite Guest Kicked Out of Egyptian TV Studio for Saying Iraqi PMU Would Protect Saudi Women
Assema TV (Egypt) / July 26, 2017 - 03:15
#6182 - Kuwaiti Journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei: Political Islam Has Brought Destruction and War to the Arab World;...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / August 8, 2017 - 03:03
#6181 - TV Host Nashaat Eldeehy Calls upon Egyptians to Work an Extra Hour a Day: "To Hell with American Aid...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / August 23, 2017 - 01:29
#6180 - Kuwaiti Cleric Jihad Al-'Ayesh: The Rothschilds Control Hollywood and Price of Gold, Assassinated U.S....
The Internet (YouTube channel of Bait Al-Maqdas Center for Documentary Studies) / August 18, 2016 - 07:10
#6179 - Former Chief Palestinian Negotiator Nabil Shaath: We Will Not Stop Payment to Prisoners and Their Families
Palestinian Authority TV / August 27, 2017 - 00:53
#6178 - Sudanese Minister Mubarak Al-Mahdi: Normalization with Israel No Big Deal; Arabs Have Peddled Palestinian...
Sudania 24 TV (Sudan) / August 21, 2017 - 04:24
TRT Arabic (Turkey) / August 8, 2017 - 02:01
#6176 - California Friday Sermon by Imam Moustafa Al-Qazwini: If Hamas Are Terrorists, then Washington and Lincoln...
The Internet (Islamic Educational Center of Orange County on YouTube) / January 16, 2009 - 04:38