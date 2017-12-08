Clip #
6308
Iraqi Shiite Militia Commander Qais Al-Khazali Enters Lebanon, Visits Israeli Border
December 08, 2017
Intro:Qais Al-Khazali, the leader of the Iraqi Shiite militia Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq, entered Lebanon and went on a tour of the Israeli-Lebanese border. In a video aired by the Iraqi Al-Ahd TV on December 8, Al-Khazali is seen listening to an explanation about the Israeli settlements across the border. ...
