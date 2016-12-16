Pro-ISIS Jamaican Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal: Aleppo Fell because Allah Does Not Want Muslims to Become Democratic

Show Details

In a December 16 Friday sermon titled "The Holocaust of Aleppo," Jamaican Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal said that Aleppo fell because Allah was punishing Jabhat Al-Nusra and the FSA for their treachery against the Muslims and against the Caliph. Sheikh Al-Faisal, whose original name was Trevor William Forrest and who spent four years in a U.K. prison for murder and inciting hatred before being deported, said that if Allah had granted them victory, "they would dump Islam for a new religion called dem...

