Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Jihad Must Start within Palestine, Not across Borders

Show Details

Intro:

Lebanese journalist and researcher Rafiq Nasrallah said in a TV interview that "Jihad must take place from within Palestine" and that "the issue of opening the borders cannot be dealt with without a strategy or plan." Speaking on Mayadeen TV on December 11, Nasrallah, Director of the Lebanese International Center for Media and Research, said that although there may be "some surprises" and we might "see something in the northern Golan," right now "we must bank upon the Palestinian people." In a D

...

View Transcript Page