PLO Official Saleh Rafat to Arab Countries: Recall Arab Ambassadors from D.C., Stop Oil Exports to the U.S.

Show Details

Intro:

PLO Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat said that economic and political measures should be taken against the U.S. following the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. He called to recall Arab ambassadors from Washington, for the Arab states to stop exporting oil to the U.S., and for the withdrawal of investments and deposits in American banks. Rafat, who was speaking on the Palestinian Authority's TV channel on December 12, further called for the Arab masses in all the Arab cap

...

View Transcript Page