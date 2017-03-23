Palestinian President Abbas in Berlin: Sunni-Shiite, Christian-Muslim Conflicts Are All Fabricated; "Arab Spring" Imported into the Middle East

Show Details

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the new U.S. administration must abide by the commitments made by its predecessors and that "so far, President Trump has not made a decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem." Speaking at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin, Abbas further said that the Arab Spring had been "imported" to the Arab countries and had led to the exploitation of the Palestinian cause by terrorists. Abbas' statements were made on March 23 and aired o...

