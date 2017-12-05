Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to Trump’s Declaration with Significant Diplomatic Means

Show Details

Dr. Nasser Laham, Editor-in-Chief of the Palestinian Maan News Agency, said in the buildup to Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital that instead of their citizens taking to the streets in demonstrations, Arab countries should require visas from American tourists. "Let's require any American who wants to come to Palestine - even Kushner - to obtain a visa," he said. His remarks were posted online by the Maan News network on December 5.

