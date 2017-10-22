Palestinian-Jordanian Historian Husni Ayesh: ISIS, Al-Qaeda Emerged from Beneath the Cloak of the Muslim Brotherhood

Show Details

Palestinian-Jordanian historian Husni Ayesh said that ISIS and Al-Qaeda had developed from the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, "emerging from beneath its cloak." Speaking on Alghad TV on October 22, he said that the prevalence of the Islamist ideology stemmed from the people's exposure to its teachings and propaganda following their disillusionment with other ideologies, such as Communism and Baathism, after the 1967 defeat. ...

