Palestinian Activist: We Will Wage Jihad for Another 100 Years to Liberate Palestine in Its Entirety

Palestinian activist Muhammad Al-Shajrawi said, in a recent interview, that "it's either us or them" and that "we are ready to wage Jihad against them for another 100 years and raise our children upon the Right of Return to Palestine." Speaking on May 17 on Mekameleen TV, a Turkey-based channel run by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Shajrawi said that the only solution was "to send those Jews back to where they came from." ...

