Clip #
5854
Palestinian Cleric Sameeh Hajaj Explains Wife-Beating in Islam: Not on the Face, No More than 10 Blows, Avoid Permanent Marks
November 23, 2016
Intro:Palestinian Cleric Dr. Sameeh Hajaj discussed wife-beating in a TV interview, saying that it was permitted as a last resort only, after admonitions and forsaking the wife's bed had failed. Speaking on the Palestinian Authority's official TV channel, Hajaj, who according to his Facebook page, holds a Ph.D. in the jurisprudence of shari'a politics and is a preacher with the Ministry of Endowments in Gaza, said that it was permitted to beat the wife only with a "miswak" dental twig or a kerchief, t...
