Palestinian Cleric Khaled Al-Maghrabi in Al-Aqsa Mosque Lecture: The Simpsons Predicted Rise of Trump; 911 - A Call to Satan and the Antichrist

March 08, 2017

In a lecture given at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Khaled Al-Maghrabi described an episode of "The Simpsons" - a TV show "created by devil worshippers" - in which Trump was elected U.S. President. "They were plotting for 17 years to make it reality," he said in the lecture, which was posted on the Internet on March 9. Claiming that folding dollar bills in a certain way showed the destruction of the Twin Towers and that calling 911 was asking Satan and the Antichrist for help, Al-Maghrabi, who was ...

