Clip #
6285
Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Manuel Hassassian: As a Student I Hit an Israeli for Claiming Felafel Was the National Food of the Jews
October 25, 2017
Intro:Manuel Hassassian, the Palestinian ambassador to the U.K., said that during his student days in Ohio, he had assaulted an Israeli student who manned a booth in which felafel and hummus were presented as Israeli food. "I said to him: How dare you? You have robbed me of my land... and now you are stealing my folklore and my food," Hassassian recounted. The show, which aired on the Lebanese Al-Quds TV channel on October 25, included a skit in which the actor played a character who said that he hate...
