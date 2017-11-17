Children on PA TV: The Jews Poisoned Arafat; "Millions of Martyrs March upon Jerusalem"

Show Details

In a children's show marking the anniversary of the death of Yasser Arafat, the TV host praised a young boy who said that "the Jews put poison in his food." Another young boy, who recited the chants "With our souls and our blood we will redeem you, Palestine" and "millions of martyrs march upon Jerusalem," was also commended by the host, who said: "Bravo! Well done!" The show aired on Palestine TV, the official channel of the Palestinian Authority, on November 17, 2017.

