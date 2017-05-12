Osama Bin Laden's Son Hamza Calls For 'Martyrdom ‎Seekers' In The West To Target Jewish Interests, Americans, ‎NATO Member States, And Russia

On May 13, 2017, the Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released a 10-minute video that includes an audio recording by Hamza bin Laden, son of the slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, giving advice to "martyrdom seekers" living in the West on preparing and choosing their targets. Hamza prioritizes the targets in the following order: Anyone who insults Islam and Muhammad; Jewish interests; Americans; NATO member states; and Russia. Highlighting that "the message you [the attacker] intend to convey through your blessed operation must be explained unequivocally in the media," he added, "It is absolutely imperative that people should know the objective of your operation." He added that explaining the operation, the attacker should reiterate Al-Qaeda talking points previously used by the group to justify its actions.

Below are excerpts from Hamza's message, based on the original English transcript provided by Al-Sahab:

"...To the valiant heroes of Islam... In America, the West, and in Occupied Palestine... May peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you! This is an advice for anyone who intends to carry out a martyrdom operation.

"To begin with, I ask Allah to have mercy upon your great martyrs who have written with their blood a glorious chapter (of history) for their beloved Ummah. Know O' noble knight that you are heading for a deed which is among the greatest of virtues, and the most glorified of worships. So purify your intention, for help comes from Allah commensurate to the purity of intention. Sell your soul cheaply for the pleasure of the Lord of mankind, for it is Allah who is the Purchaser...

"Avenge for your Deen [religion], for your Prophet (peace be upon him), for the children of al-Shaam [Syria], for the widows of Palestine, for the free honorable women of Iraq, for the orphans of Afghanistan, and enter thus the highest gardens of Paradise.

"Exercise patience and deliberation... Accomplish your goals with secrecy. Attain the highest level of perfection

in your actions, exercise utmost care and caution, and prepare diligently to inflict crippling losses on those who have disbelieved. It is possible for you to benefit from the [Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula] Inspire Magazine in this regard. Be perfect in your choice of targets, so that you may damage your enemies more. Be professional in your choice of weapons. It is not necessary that it should be a military tool. If you are able to pick a firearm, well and good; if not, the options are many.

"Follow in the footsteps of martyrdom-seekers before you. Pick off from where they left, for this will help you. Don't underestimate yourself, nor belittle your work, for how many professionally executed individual operations in the West outweighed numerous operations in the East.

"Perhaps you are longing for emigration. Perhaps you yearn for sacrifice in the battlefields. Know that inflicting punishment on Jews and Crusaders where you are present is more vexing and severe for the enemy. It is sharper than a hundred warheads directed against their agents. Make your thrust forceful and heal your heart by fighting and obliterating them.

"Prioritize the following targets:

"First: Everyone who transgresses against our pure Religion, or against our beloved Prophet (peace be upon him). Next, look out for Jewish interests everywhere. If you are unable to find these, target American Crusaders. If you are unable to go for American Crusaders, target the interests of the Crusader member states of NATO. And since Russia has forgotten what it tasted in Chechnya and Afghanistan, and has returned once again to interfere in matters concerning Islam, do not exclude it from your targets of priority. Give Russia a pertinent reminder of the days of your predecessors.

"I strongly advise that the message you intend to convey through your blessed operation must be explained unequivocally in the media. It is absolutely imperative that people should know the objective of your operation.

"We in al-Qa'eda emphasize the importance of conveying the following messages to Western states, and we advise you to do the same:

"1. Our Religion and our Prophet (peace be upon him) are RED LINES. Let those who cross these lines take heed from Charlie Hebdo.

"2. Palestine is a cause of our Islamic Ummah. And anyone who supports Jewish occupiers shall never dream of peace, with the permission of Allah.

"3. Shaam is a cause of our Islamic Ummah. Our people in Shaam are faced with genocide. And everyone who participates in tormenting them with bombings or by aiding Bashaar [Al-Assad] and his allies shall not escape punishment.

"4. Our lands are occupied. The Land of the Two Sanctuaries [i.e. Saudi Arabia] is occupied. We shall continue to target you until you withdraw your forces from the Arabian Peninsula and from every single land of Islam.

"5. Our airspace is violated by your aircrafts which unleash their deadly payload on our children. Our wealth and resources are expropriated every single day. And thus we shall deal with you reciprocally until you stop interfering in our affairs.

"These messages must be conveyed with our operations. Once you have selected your target, engage in its reconnaissance. Gather as much information about your target as possible, and adopt an appropriate cover for this work. Your reconnaissance should not arouse the least suspicion, so that you may silently observe the enemy's forces and its weak points. Know your target inside out, so that you may inflict damage far beyond anything the enemy has ever imagined.

"Take care of yourself. Take time to relax sufficiently before the operation, so that your performance is optimum and your alertness level high, for excessive thoughts and spending nights awake hamper one's abilities in the field. If Allah gives you the chance to overcome your enemy, make appropriate use of the element of surprise. Take lead in inflicting losses, attacking the jugular of the enemy and hitting its joints. The greatest gains are made in the opening salvo, so make best use of it..."