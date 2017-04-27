BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouti: Why Would It Be Bad If the Right of Return Ends Israel’s Supremacist Order?

Show Details

Intro:

Speaking in Washington, D.C., Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the BDS movement said that Israel was a "supremacist order," and called for the right of return for Palestinians. "We are the indigenous people of the land. We were ethnically cleansed," said Barghouti. Responding to a comment by a member of the audience, who said that if enough Palestinians returned, it would put an end to the State of Israel as a Jewish state, Barghouti said sarcastically: "Ending a supremacist order - that is bad bec...

View Transcript Page