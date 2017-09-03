80-Year-Old ISIS Activist Mentors Young Orphaned Sons of Foreign Fighters, Calls for Attacks in the U.S., Russia, China

In a video released by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr Province, Syria, an 80-year-old ISIS activist from Aleppo, called Abu Omar, spends Eid Al-Adha with the children of ISIS fighters who have been killed. The boys' diverse appearance suggests that they are the sons of foreign fighters of various nationalities. The video shows Abu Omar talking and playing with them, teaching them to fire guns, buying them candy, performing holiday rituals with them, and visiting wounded fighters. Addressing the Muslims living "in the lands of unbelief," he urges them to wage jihad and slaughter the infidels, saying that on Judgment Day, Allah would ask them why they refrained from doing so.

Narrator: "Name: Abu Omar Al-Faradhi. Age: 80 years old. Place of birth: Aleppo Province. Workplace: Department of Prisoners and Martyrs. He joined the Islamic State four and a half years ago. Allah granted him 18 children. Four of them were martyred while they were waging jihad under the banner of the Islamic State. Three of his sons are still fighting for the sake of Allah. Allah granted him 50 grandchildren, two of whom were martyred. May Allah let the rest of them be righteous people. Four of his in-laws were also martyred. May Allah accept them as martyrs. As Allah willed it, on this year's Eid Al-Adha, a number of his sons and grandsons were waging jihad in Al-Raqqa. Therefore, he decided to spend the holiday with the sons of martyrs."

[...]

Abu Omar: "My dear children, scions of the Islamic State, Allah willing, you will grow up to be young men who will fight the enemy, and deliver upon them the most ferocious torment. Therefore, you must learn to drive, and become accomplished drivers, like your grandfather, in case one of you wants to become martyrdom-seeker, and blow himself up among those atheist infidels who fight the Islamic State, like the martyrdom-seeking Companion of the prophet, Al-Bara' Ibn Malik.

Abu Omar: "Are you ready?"

Children: "We are ready!"

Abu Omar: "Are you ready?"

Children: "We are ready!"

[...]

Abu Omar: "There are very poor families, who cannot feel the happiness of the holiday, and cannot spend money on themselves and on their children this holiday. We have to visit them, make them happy, and give them spending money, clothes, or food, so that they can be happy together with us. We have to visit the sick, especially those who were wounded while waging jihad for the sake of Allah. May this become a purification for you."

Child: "May this become a purification for you."

Abu Omar: "May Allah heal you."

Child: "May Allah heal you."

Abu Omar: "We have to visit our sick brothers on the holiday, especially the mujahideen brothers who were wounded in the battle and are in the hospital, because they cannot go out and be happy on this holiday. So we have to visit them, even if we only smile at them, or give them presents, make them happy, and speak nicely to them.

"These children are orphans. They are the children of the mujahideen, who were killed waging jihad for the sake of Allah. We consider them to be martyrs who are with Allah now. These children were denied the affection of their fathers. Therefore, Allah induced us to compensate them, even a little, for the affection of their fathers. Do you know what their aspiration is? If only you knew... Their aspiration is to grow up to be young men, and for each one of them kill and slaughter whoever killed his father, thus avenging his father and his religion. And you, oh Muslims living in the lands of the infidels, Allah will ask you on Judgement Day: 'Why didn’t you fight the infidels? Why didn’t you support Islam?' Beware of abstaining from waging jihad! Jihad is now an individual duty that is incumbent upon everyone. Let me repeat that for you: It is an individual duty incumbent upon the old and the young alike. It is even incumbent upon women. Brothers, fight the enemy in the U.S., in Russia, in China, and everywhere. Fight the infidels who fight Islam any way you can. Kill them! Slaughter them! Avenge your religion! Allah will ask you on Judgement Day: 'Why did you abstain (from waging jihad)? Why?'"