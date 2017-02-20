Clip #
5914
Norway-Based Former Jihadi Leader Mullah Fateh Krekar: All the World's Powers Combined Cannot Overcome the Ideas of the Islamic State
February 20, 2017
Intro:Mullah Fateh Krekar, former founder and leader of the Sunni terrorist group Ansar Al-Islam, said that "all the world’s powers combined" cannot beat the ideology of the Islamic State organization. Mullah Krekar, whose original name is Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, arrived in Norway in 1991 as a refugee and has been living there since. In an interview with NRT TV, a channel from Iraqi Kurdistan, Krekar said that if the Islamic State is eliminated, a similar group will emerge, because its ideology is root...
