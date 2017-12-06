Clip #
6379
Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the Zionists Will Destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Build Their Fictitious Temple
December 06, 2017
Intro:Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra gave a lecture in the Raleigh area in North Carolina, in which he warned that the Zionists were planning "to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque." "if we keep sleeping, they will just destroy it and build their fictitious temple," he said. The lecture was delivered on December 6, 2017, and posted on Khadra’s YouTube account. The lecture was delivered two days before a Friday sermon in which Khadra quoted a well-known hadith about the Muslims fighting the Jews on Judgment D...
LATEST CLIPS
#6379 - Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the Zionists Will Destroy the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Imam Khadra on YouTube) / December 6, 2017 - 01:27
#6378 - Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for Jihad: The Enemies of Allah Are...
The Internet (First Hijrah on YouTube) / January 26, 2013 - 05:03
#6377 - Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah": We Need a Caliph with His Finger on...
The Internet (YouTube Account dediated to Al-Aqsa Mosque Addresses) / January 12, 2018 - 03:07
#6376 - Gaza University Lecturer and Hamas TV Host Iyad Abu Fanun: Love for Jihad Is in the Palestinian People's...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 4, 2018 - 01:44
#6375 - Iranian Cyber Official Reza Taghipour: Letting Telegram and Instagram Take Over Our Cyberspace Was a...
Channel 5 (Iran) / January 14, 2018 - 01:56
Russia 1 / January 14, 2018 - 00:43
#6373 - Yemeni Human Rights Activist, Teenage Girl Nada Al-Ahdal, Calls to Raise Awareness of the "Heinous Crime...
Al-Ghad Al-Moshreq TV (Yemen) / March 19, 2017 - 02:24
#6372 - Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head Saleh Al-'Arouri: Iran Is the Only Country that Provides Real and...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / December 30, 2017 - 02:22
#6371 - Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We Will No Longer Accept the U.S. as...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 14, 2018 - 17:08
#6370 - Birmingham U.K. Friday Sermon by Imam Asrar Rashid: Israel Should Be Reestablished in Germany
The Internet (Asrar Rashid on YouTube) / December 9, 2017 - 04:34
#6369 - Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian Leaders, Keeps Tapes, Blackmails Arab...
November 24, 2017 - 02:32
#6368 - Fatah Official Muhammad Al-Laham Extols Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi, Suicide Bomber Ayat Al-Akhras: The...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 1, 2018 - 01:21
#6367 - Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President Al-Bashir: Better to Leave of Your...
The Internet (Imam Hassan on YouTube) / December 22, 2017 - 06:45
#6366 - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Trump's "Theatrical Games of Madness" Will Not...
Channel 1 (Iran) / January 9, 2018 - 02:25
#6365 - Political Activist Abdel-Halim Qandil: Egypt Deceived Israel, Used Terror as Pretext to Send Forces to Sinai...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 22, 2017 - 01:15
#6364 - Tehran Friday Sermon - Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami Accuses U.S. and KSA of Trying to Smuggle Weapons into Iran,...
Channel 1 (Iran) / January 5, 2018 - 05:16
#6363 - Malaysia-Based Indian Cleric Zakir Naik: In the West, They Are Selling Their Daughters in the Name of Women...
The Internet (PROmediaTAJDID on YouTube) / February 10, 2017 - 02:51
#6362 - Former Egyptian Minister of Culture Gaber Asfour Calls to Forbid Pregnancies for People with More than Three...
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / December 15, 2017 - 01:50
#6361 - Friday Sermon in the Raleigh Area, NC, by Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra: Haifa, Acre, Jaffa Are Muslim Land;...
The Internet (Imam Khadra on YouTube) / December 8, 2017 - 02:44
#6360 - Debate on Shiite TV Channel: The Jews Are Responsible for the Two World Wars, the Holocaust Was a Response to...
Thaqalayn TV (Lebanon/Iran) / December 12, 2017 - 02:42
#6359 - Kuwaiti Liberal Scholar Anwar Al-Rashid: Militant Islamists Have Ruined The Region; Clerics Should Not...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV Show) / December 13, 2017 - 01:55
#6358 - Hizbullah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: I Am Not Worried about Situation in Iran; I Met Fatah and...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / January 3, 2018 - 10:53
#6357 - Iranian Protester Tears Down Poster of Ayatollah Khomeini and Curses Him, Urging Fellow Citizens to Step on...
The Internet (Twitter) / January 3, 2018 - 01:16
#6356 - Jordanian Researcher Emad Hatabah Makes the Case for Secularism: We Must Look to the Future, Not Let Them...
ANB TV (Jordan) / October 28, 2017 - 02:10
#6355 - Former Jordanian MP Storms Off Studio after Victim Accused Police Officer of Sexual Harassment: "You Are...
Deutsche Welle TV Arabia (Germany) / November 21, 2017 - 03:28
#6354 - Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Blames Popular Uprising on Iran's Enemies: "All Those Who Oppose...
Channel 1 (Iran) / January 2, 2018 - 01:20
The Internet / December 31, 2017 - 01:20
#6352 - Senior Iranian Official Admiral Ali Shamkhani: Protests Led by Saudi Arabia and Israel; Trump Asked to Meet...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / January 1, 2018 - 01:54
#6351 - Iraqi Shiite Militia Leader Qais Khazali: The True Enemies of the Imam Mahdi are the Jews, Israelis, and...
Al-Iraqiya TV (Iraq) / December 20, 2017 - 00:59
BBC Arabic (The UK) / December 18, 2017 - 02:13