Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shirin Ebadi Apologizes for Iran’s Intervention in Syria, Adds: Regime Violates the Rights of Arabs and Sunnis in Iran

Nobel peace prize laureate Shirin Ebadi apologized to the Syrian people for the Iranian involvement in the war in their country. Ebadi, a lawyer and human rights activist, said in an interview with Orient TV on January 9 that the Iranian regime violates the rights of racial and ethnic minorities in Iran, including the Arabs and the Sunnis. There is not a single Sunni mosque in Tehran, she said. Ebadi added that she believed that the Arab Spring had not been defeated and would eventually prevail ...

