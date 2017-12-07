Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration: Israel Had Better Beware, We Can Get to It through Syria

Show Details

Following U.S. President Trump’s Jerusalem declaration, Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr issued a statement threatening Israel, which was posted by his office on YouTube on December 7. Al-Sadr said that the U.S. president had declared enmity towards Islam and the Muslim. He called upon the Palestinians to renew their “revolution” and said that Israel “had better beware” because Iraqi forces can get to its border through Syria. In response to a question, Al-Sadr said that if a decision is made

