Montreal Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitwai Calls in Friday Sermons for Allah to Annihilate Jews: Kill Them One By One, Do Not Leave a Single One of Them (Archival)
August 03, 2014 to August 16, 2014
Intro:In two Friday sermons delivered at the Al-Andalous Islamic Center in Montreal, Canada, in August 2014, Sheikh Sayyed Al-Ghitawi prayed to Allah to "destroy the accursed Jews" and to "kill them one by one." "Oh Allah, turn their children into orphans and their women into widows," he said in the sermons, which were posted on the Alrahma Qanat on YouTube. ...
