MEMRI Director of Reform Mansour Al-Hadj: We Should Train Our Own Imams in the U.S., Export Our Tolerant Islam to the Middle East

Show Details

Intro:

Mansour Al-Hadj, Director of Reform at MEMRI, interviewed on Al-Hurra TV on August 24, talked about the problem of imams coming to the U.S. from the Middle East. Such imams, who are “ignorant of the values” of tolerance, liberty, and freedom of belief enjoyed in the U.S., spread the traditional religious discourse, he said. Al-Hadj called for imams preaching in America – “enlightened, tolerant Muslim Americans, who accept the other” - to be trained there, through the funding of Muslim societies ...

View Transcript Page