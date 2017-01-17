In Mass Pro-Houthi Rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Women Brandish Weapons, Chant: Death to America!

Show Details

Intro:

In a mass parade and military display held in Sanaa in support of the Houthi movement, women brandished weapons and vowed to fight the infidels. Within the framework of a campaign called "Forceful against the Infidels", the Niqab-clad women, dressed in black, chanted: "Death to America! Death to Israel! A curse upon the Jews!" The parade was broadcast on the Yemeni Al-Masirah TV channel on January 17. ...

