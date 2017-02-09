Clip #
6079
Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki: We Need an Ideological Revolution; Our Tribal Mentality Has Destroyed Our Society
February 09, 2017
Intro:In a February 10 Al-Jazeera interview, former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki tackled the root causes of backwardness in Arab society, saying that what was needed was "an ideological revolution before a political one" in order to abandon the mindset of tribalism, which viewed the rule as war booty, in favor of the notion that the state is meant to serve the public. We need to embrace heterogeneity as an asset and establish a democratic regime, said Marzouki. ...
