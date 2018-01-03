Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases of Jewish Expulsion from Europe to Demonstrate Trump’s "Hypocrisy"

Show Details

Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar said in a recent address at the Gaza seat of the Palestinian parliament that "Trump's forefathers" expelled the Jews from numerous countries in Europe in medieval times because they corrupted everything through usury and extortion. Al-Zahhar said that Trump "wants to win the votes of the Jews and his political position is motivated primarily by his corruption in the recent elections." His address, delivered on January 3, was broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV.

