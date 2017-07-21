Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If It Does Not Rein Israel In

Show Details

Intro:

In a July 21 Friday sermon, Sheikh Mahmoud Habbash, advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Religious and Islamic Affairs, directed a message toward the entire world, saying that world peace was in danger and that "if you do not act to rein in that racist aggression, which wants to ignite a religious war that will engulf the planet in its entirety... [you] will bite [your] fingers in regret for having been remiss." The sermon, in which he called upon all the Palestinian factions to unite and to...

View Transcript Page