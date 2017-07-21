Clip #
6131

Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If It Does Not Rein Israel In

July 21, 2017

Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If It Does Not Rein Israel In

Duration:
03:45
Source:
Palestinian Authority TV
DONATE
Show Details

Intro:

In a July 21 Friday sermon, Sheikh Mahmoud Habbash, advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Religious and Islamic Affairs, directed a message toward the entire world, saying that world peace was in danger and that "if you do not act to rein in that racist aggression, which wants to ignite a religious war that will engulf the planet in its entirety... [you] will bite [your] fingers in regret for having been remiss." The sermon, in which he called upon all the Palestinian factions to unite and to...

View Transcript Page

LATEST CLIPS

Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If It Does Not Rein Israel In
#6131 - Advisor to Mahmoud Abbas Warns of Global Religious War in Friday Sermon: The World Will Live to Regret It If...
Palestinian Authority TV / July 21, 2017 - 03:45
Israeli Islamic Leader Kamal Khatib on Jazeera TV: Israel Inserted Chemical Substances into Al-Aqsa Mosque Wall to Cause Corrosion
#6130 - Israeli Islamic Leader Kamal Khatib on Jazeera TV: Israel Inserted Chemical Substances into Al-Aqsa Mosque...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / July 16, 2017 - 01:24
Palestinian Cleric Declares Jihad Live on Lebanese TV
#6129 - Palestinian Cleric Declares Jihad Live on Lebanese TV
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / July 16, 2017 - 01:25
Tribal Protest in Jordan following Conviction of Soldier for Murdering Three U.S. Green Berets
#6128 - Tribal Protest in Jordan following Conviction of Soldier for Murdering Three U.S. Green Berets
Russia Today TV (Russia) / July 19, 2017 - 02:00
Egyptian MP Sameh Habib Calls to Shut Down Facebook in Egypt
#6127 - Egyptian MP Sameh Habib Calls to Shut Down Facebook in Egypt
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / July 7, 2017 - 01:59
Former Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood MP Hamza Mansour: I Praise Martyrdom Operations Even If Carried Out by Five-Year-Olds
#6126 - Former Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood MP Hamza Mansour: I Praise Martyrdom Operations Even If Carried Out by...
Jordan Today TV / July 17, 2017 - 01:04
Former French Education Minister Jack Lang: G.W. Bush Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity; Trump's Insanity May Subside with Time
#6125 - Former French Education Minister Jack Lang: G.W. Bush Perpetrated Crimes against Humanity; Trump's...
Alghad TV (U.K.) / July 13, 2017 - 02:31
Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Warns of Escalation: Jerusalem Shooting Attack Due to Failure of Political Process
#6124 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Warns of Escalation: Jerusalem Shooting Attack Due to Failure of Political Process
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / July 14, 2017 - 01:47
Jordanian Parliament Salutes Perpetrators of Jerusalem Terror Attack, Prays for Their Souls
#6123 - Jordanian Parliament Salutes Perpetrators of Jerusalem Terror Attack, Prays for Their Souls
The Internet (Jordanian Parliament Account on YouTube) / July 16, 2017 - 01:37
Cleric Imad Hamatu on PA TV Following Jerusalem Terror Attack: True Jihad Is Ribat in the Al-Aqsa Mosque
#6122 - Cleric Imad Hamatu on PA TV Following Jerusalem Terror Attack: True Jihad Is Ribat in the Al-Aqsa Mosque
Palestinian Authority TV / July 15, 2017 - 01:07
PA President Abbas in Archival Speech Posted by Fatah on Facebook: We Must Use Any Possible Means to Prevent the Settlers from Defiling Our Holy Places
#6121 - PA President Abbas in Archival Speech Posted by Fatah on Facebook: We Must Use Any Possible Means to Prevent...
The Internet (Fatah Official Facebook Page) / July 15, 2017 - 00:58
Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist
#6120 - Sheikh Raed Salah, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Prays for Terrorist "Martyrs" Who...
The Internet / July 14, 2017 - 01:47
Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a
#6119 - Uyghur Activist Abd Al-Ahad Abd Al-Rahman: Al-Azhar Deports Uyghur Students as a "Favor" to China
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / July 6, 2017 - 04:30
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with
#6118 - Saudi Ambassador to Algeria: Hamas Is a Terror Organization; No Saudi Relations with "Zionist Entity...
Ennahar TV (Algeria) / July 11, 2017 - 02:13
Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
#6117 - Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / June 25, 2017 - 02:29
Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
#6116 - Lebanese Journalist and Politician Naufal Daou: Hizbullah Is Occupying Lebanon
LBC/LDC TV (Lebanon) / June 28, 2017 - 02:49
Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
#6115 - Putin's Spokesman: The NYT Are Fairy-Tale Tellers
Russia 1 / July 9, 2017 - 02:48
Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
#6114 - Palestinian Cleric Issam Amira: The Only Thing We Should Have for Trump Is the Sword
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 26, 2017 - 01:02
Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose Cousin Was Executed by ISIS
#6113 - Lebanese TV Debate Deteriorates into a Brawl When Guest Refuses to Extend Condolences to Colleague Whose...
OTV (Lebanon) / July 10, 2017 - 01:29
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in Islamic Texts, Not in Their Interpretation
#6112 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad on the Persecution of Christians in Egypt: Terrorism Is Rooted in...
The Internet (Hamed Abdel-Samed on YouTube) / February 27, 2017 - 04:24
American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on Our People
#6111 - American-Palestinian Activist Linda Sarsour: ISIS Is the Product of a Politicized Foreign Policy of War on...
The Internet / June 30, 2017 - 01:00
Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar Expel the MB
#6110 - Mahmoud Al-Zahhar: Gulf States Should Remove Zionist Jews from Their Institutions before Demanding that Qatar...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / July 4, 2017 - 01:48
Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are Third-Gender Sissies
#6109 - Egyptian TV: Al-Jazeera TV Host Khadija Benguenna Is a Prostitute, Mossad Agent; All Jazeera Journalists Are...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 03:21
Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on His Knees, Begging for Forgiveness
#6108 - Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / July 4, 2017 - 01:09
Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
#6107 - Widows of ISIS Fighters: We Were Beaten Up, ISIS Are Infidels
Alaan TV (UAE) / June 24, 2017 - 03:28
Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian Regime
#6106 - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin: The Americans Still Harbor the Idea of Toppling the Syrian...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / June 29, 2017 - 01:17
Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to Join the Jihad in Syria
#6105 - Recruitment Video Produced by Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims in the West to...
The Internet / June 25, 2017 - 35:06
Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine Logic of God, Who Proclaimed Himself to Be Merciful?
#6104 - Egyptian-German Scholar Hamed Abdel-Samad Slams the Quran's Treatment of the Jews: Is This the Divine...
The Internet (Abdel-Samad on YouTube) / November 7, 2016 - 04:49
Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
#6103 - Russian Political Expert: Trump May Not Be Clever Enough to Get Results from Putin
Russia 1 / July 2, 2017 - 01:37
Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
#6102 - Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks
The Internet / July 3, 2017 - 04:03
MORE CLIPS