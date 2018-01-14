Clip #
6371
Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We Will No Longer Accept the U.S. as Mediator
January 14, 2018
Intro:In an address to the PLO Central Council on January 14, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Central Council "is required to reexamine the agreements between the PLO and the Israeli government." He responded to U.S. President Trump's recent tweets threatening to cut Palestinian aid by saying: "To hell with you! When have we ever rejected negotiations?" "We will not accept America as a mediator with Israel," Abbas said. In his lengthy address, broadcast by the Palestinian Authority T...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 14, 2018 - 17:08
