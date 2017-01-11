Local Authorities Vow to Rebuild Ship-Shaped Church Destroyed by ISIS in Mosul, Iraq

Show Details

Intro:

Report aired by Al-Mosuliya TV on January 11 shows local officials touring the ruins of a church in Mosul destroyed by ISIS and vowing to rebuild it. Hassan Al-Sallaf, the deputy governor of the Nineveh Province, vows to rebuild the church, which is shaped like a ship, along with all the other houses of worship, thus defying the extremist ideology of ISIS, in his words, and preserving the social fabric of Mosul. ...

View Transcript Page