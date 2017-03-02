Libyan Cleric Dr. Wanis Al-Mabrouk: The Shari'a Permits a Muslim to Love a Jew or a Christian

Show Details

Libyan Sheikh Dr. Wanis Al-Mabrouk, a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, said that Islamic law permitted one to love a Jew or a Christian as a friend. "This love pertains to the natural disposition of human beings, as Allah created them," he said, speaking on the Saudi 4 Shbab TV channel on March 3. ...

