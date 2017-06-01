Lebanon Bans Wonder Woman Film: Actress Gal Gadot Represents the Occupation

Show Details

Intro:

The Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade published its decision to ban the film "Wonder Woman" because Israeli actress Gal Gadot stars in the leading role. Lebanese activist Samah Idriss, founder of the "Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Lebanon in Israel," said in an interview that the decision should have been automatic and should have encompassed all Arab League members, in light of a 2016 decision to boycott the film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," in which Gadot also appeared. Gadot...

View Transcript Page