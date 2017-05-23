Clip #
6044
Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Hizbullah Can Deliver Aerial Strikes in Israel
May 23, 2017
Intro:In a recent TV interview, Lebanese journalist and researcher Rafiq Nasrallah suggested a scenario in which Hizbullah fighters entered the Upper Galilee and fought inside Israel. "What if airplanes were to strike in the heart of Israel and at the settlements?" he asked. "What would the [Israeli] air force be able to do then?" Nasrallah, Director of the Lebanese International Center for Media and Research, said that "even those little reconnaissance aircrafts are being manufactured now by Hizbulla...
