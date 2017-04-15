Clip #
Lebanese Philosopher Ali Harb: We Steal Theories from the West and Attribute Them to Islam

April 15, 2017

Lebanese Philosopher Ali Harb: We Steal Theories from the West and Attribute Them to Islam

In an Al-Arabiya TV interview, which aired on May 15, Lebanese philosopher Ali Harb said that “we engage in the theft of theories and knowledge, produced by the minds of human beings, and we attribute them to Islam,” and that “to this day, we oppose any attempt at reform.”     Ali Harb: I am critical of both camps: the religious and the modern.  With regard to the religious camp, I am critical of the sense of exceptionalism. I call this cultural narcissism. We believe ourselves to be the best...

MORE CLIPS