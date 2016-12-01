Lebanese Journalist Ziad Njeim: If God Created Us Free, We Should Be Free to Reject Her

Show Details

Intro:

Lebanese journalist Ziad Njeim, insisting upon using the feminine pronoun in referring to God, said: "If He - or rather She - exists, I thank Her for giving me the strength, the freedom, and the option to reject Her, just as I can accept Her." He further said: "I believe that there is ideological terrorism in the monotheistic religions… which began before Bin Laden." Speaking in an Al-Jadeed/New TV interview on December 1, Njeim took issue with the basic tenets of Christianity and Islam, asking:...

View Transcript Page