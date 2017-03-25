Lebanese Journalist Ghassan Jawad: Jews Feed Enemies with Blood Matzoh on Passover

Show Details

Intro:

Lebanese journalist Ghassan Jawad said that during Passover, "the extremist Jews feed their enemies with blood matzoh." In an interview with Hizbullah's Al-Manar TV, Jawad, the editor-in-chief of beirutpress.net, said that this practice reflects Israeli mentality and the mentality of the Talmud. The interview aired on March 25. ...

