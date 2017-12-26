Clip #
6347
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil: We Are Not Opposed to Israel's Existence or Right to Security
December 26, 2017
Intro:Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil came under fire after a TV interview in which he said that normalization of relations with Israel was "not an ideological issue" and that "we are not opposed to the existence of Israel and to its right to security." He made the statements on the Lebanese Mayadeen TV channel on December 26. After the ensuing controversy, with several Lebanese officials calling on him to resign, he said that his words had been taken out of context, a claim that the TV channe...
