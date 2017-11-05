Clip #
6292
Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla to "Zoroastrians," Houthis, and Muslim Brotherhood: You Are a Disgrace! We Shall Lead the World Again
November 05, 2017
Intro:Kuwaiti TV host Mohammad Al-Mulla praised Saudi Arabia and Egypt as the leaders of the Arab world, and called to unite the Arab countries to confront the "Zoroastrians," a slanderous term referring to Shiites. "Allah willing, we shall unite and once again lead the world," he said, adding: "To the Zoroastrians, to the Houthis, and to the Muslim Brotherhood, I say: You are a disgrace!" The address was posted on his Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV show on November 5. ...
