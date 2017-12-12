Clip #
6323
Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla on Trump's Jerusalem Decision: There Is No Such Thing as Israel or Tel Aviv; Palestine will be Regained by Means of Weapons Alone
December 12, 2017
Intro:Kuwaiti TV host Mohammad Al-Mulla responded to U.S. President Trump's Jerusalem declaration in an address in which he said: "There is no such thing as Israel, and there is no such thing as Tel Aviv," calling the city "Jaffa" and "Tell Al-Rabi'." Al-Mulla, whose Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV show was posted on December 12, rejected the option of negotiations or what he called "hand-kissing" and said: "Allah willing, Palestine will be restored to the Arab and Islamic nation by means of weapons and we...
