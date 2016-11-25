Clip #
5816
Kuwaiti Preacher and Scholar Tareq Al-Sweidan: The Arab Nation Needs a Long-Term Plan - Like McDonald's; Our Conflict with the Zionist Enemy Is an Existential Conflict; We Will Destroy Them
Broadcast on
Friday, November 25, 2016
Intro:Kuwaiti preacher and scholar Tareq Al-Sweidan talked about the "crisis of backwardness" afflicting the Arab nation, comparing its rate of scientific investment to that of Israel and saying that the Arab nation lacked long-term goals and plans. "It is a disgrace that we as a nation, or as a state, do not have a vision like McDonald's," he said, which has a 20-year vision and a 100-year goal. Al-Sweidan was speaking at the Temara chapter of the Moroccan Monotheism and Reform Movement, which also p...
LATEST CLIPS
#5816 - Kuwaiti Preacher and Scholar Tareq Al-Sweidan: The Arab Nation Needs a Long-Term Plan - Like McDonald's...
The Internet (YouTube channel of the Temara Chapter of the Monotheism and Reform Movement in Morocco) / November 25, 2016 - 07:55
#5815 - Iranian Minister of Defense Hossein Dehghan: We Do Not Coordinate with the U.S. in Syria. Turkey Must...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / December 27, 2016 - 07:19
#5814 - Prominent Moroccan Islamic Scholar Ahmed Raïssouni Criticizes Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood: They Don't...
The Internet (alayam24.com and arabi21.com) / November 27, 2016 - 05:49
#5813 - Egyptian TV Host Ibrahim Issa Following Cairo Church Bombing: The Copts Are Persecuted Both by the Terrorists...
Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:36
#5812 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 17, 2016 - 03:06
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 14, 2016 - 03:07
#5810 - Egyptian Host on Saudi TV Channel Celebrates Assassination of "Crusader Pig" Russian Ambassador,...
Safa TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 18, 2016 - 01:28
The Internet / December 23, 2016 - 01:09
The Internet / December 22, 2016 - 04:07
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / November 30, 2016 - 02:49
#5806 - Saudi Cleric Khaled Al-Felaij: Muslims Are Forbidden from Greeting Christians and Jews on Their Holidays
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Felaij's Account on YouTube) / November 12, 2016 - 01:02
#5805 - Peshmerga General Sirwan Barzani: Unless Baghdad Changes Its Conduct after Liberation of Mosul, Kurdistan...
Al-Mosuliya TV (Iraq) / December 17, 2016 - 04:23
#5804 - Former Iraqi MP and Shi'ite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / November 4, 2016 - 03:59
#5803 - Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!
The Internet / December 16, 2016 - 00:58
#5801 - Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
NTV (Russia) / December 19, 2016 - 01:11
#5800 - Animated Music Video from Gaza Glorifies Palestinian Terrorist Attacks: I'm Coming for You with a Gun,...
The Internet (Wa'ed Band for Islamic Art on YouTube) / November 26, 2016 - 06:08
#5799 - Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie and Colleagues Demonstrate Opposite Russian Embassy: We Spit on Putin and the...
The Internet (Video posted on YouTube, aired by Various Kuwaiti Online Outlets) / December 13, 2016 - 02:36
#5798 - Syrian MP Fares Shehabi: Let Militants Evacuated from Aleppo Make It to Europe, So Europeans Realize What We...
Syrian TV / December 6, 2016 - 01:27
#5797 - Egyptian MP and TV Host Sa'id Hassassin: Cairo Church Bombing Perpetrated by Intelligence Agencies of...
Assema TV (Egypt) / December 10, 2016 - 02:25
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 15, 2016 - 02:13
#5795 - Coptic Activist Michael Armanyos to Al-Sisi following Cairo Church Bombing: If You Cannot Protect Us, You...
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:15
#5794 - ISIS Video Shows Russian Base Captured in Palmyra; Fighter: We Shall Conquer Russia Tomorrow
The Internet (ISIS's Amaq News Agency) / December 12, 2016 - 02:54
#5793 - Israeli Knesset Member Ayman Odeh at Seventh Fatah Conference: Next Conference Will Be Held in Palestinian...
Palestinian Authority TV / November 28, 2016 - 01:09
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 3, 2016 - 01:34
#5791 - Hamas Political Bureau Member Fathi Hammad: We Have a Real Army, Willing to Sell our Missiles to Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 7, 2016 - 01:24
#5790 - Women in Blood-Stained Wedding Dresses Demonstrate against Lebanese Law Exonerating Rapists Who Marry Their...
Al-Araby TV (Qatar/London) / December 5, 2016 - 02:02
#5789 - Egyptian Professor Ragheb El-Sergany: Europe Owes Its Science, Moral Values, and Hygiene to the Muslims
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / November 24, 2016 - 03:14
#5788 - British Hizb ut-Tahrir Member "Abu Yusuf" Calls to Overthrow Southeast Asian Governments to Rescue...
The Internet (YouTube channel of Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain) / December 2, 2016 - 04:13
#5787 - Reformist Egyptian Journalist Islam Behery in First Interview after Pardon and Release from Prison: Al-Azhar...
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / December 2, 2016 - 02:46