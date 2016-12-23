Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie: Israel Runs the World, Coordinates with the U.S., Russia, and Iran to Destroy Syria

Show Details

Intro:

Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie recently said that the problem of the Syrian revolution was "the Zionist entity, which runs the world" and "does not want the Al-Assad regime to fall." Tabtabaie further said that "Israel – or rather, the Zionist entity – is one of the causes of the crisis of the Syrian people. It protects the Bashar regime, and is coordinated with the U.S., Russia, and Iran, in order to destroy [Syria]." The interview aired on the Kuwaiti Al-Majlis TV channel on December 24 ...

