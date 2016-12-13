Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie and Colleagues Demonstrate Opposite Russian Embassy: We Spit on Putin and the Russian Ambassador

Show Details

Waleed Tabtabaie and other Kuwaiti MPs led a demonstration opposite the Russian embassy in Kuwait. In his speech, MP Tabtabaei accused the Arab and Muslims of forsaking the people of Aleppo. MP Tabtabaei threatened to “trample underfoot” rival MP Khalid Al-Shatti – whom he did not name, but referred to as “that purple insect.” Tabtabaie then sent a message to the Russian ambassador and to President Putin: “We spit on you! Ptui!” The video was posted on YouTube and aired by several Kuwaiti online...

