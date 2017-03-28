Kuwaiti MP to Colleague Who Refused to Sit Next to Her Because She Wore Perfume: I Will Kill You with a Chronic Headache

Show Details

Intro:

Kuwaiti MPs Safa Al-Hashem and Mohammed Hayef locked horns during parliament session, following a prior incident at a meeting of the controversial Negative Phenomena Committee, which is headed by MP Hayef. MP Al-Hashem felt that MP Hayef had treated her with disrespect when he refused to sit next to her and made an insulting comment. MP Hayef explained that Islamic law prevented him from sitting next to women who wear perfume, quoting a Quranic verse that instructs women to “stay home.” During t...

View Transcript Page