Kuwaiti Journalists Call for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Boycott Has Not Accomplished Anything

During a recent TV debate, Kuwaiti journalist Ali Al-Fadhalah called to establish relations with Israel, arguing that this would serve the Palestinians better than the boycott, which "did not accomplish anything." He objected to the term "occupation," saying that "Israel is by now a recognized country, and you cannot go against the world." Journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei came out in support of the Saudi peace initiative and said that "the Palestinian cause has become a pretext" that has "been ex...

