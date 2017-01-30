Kuwaiti Cleric on Wife Beating: Not Hard and Not on the Face

Show Details

In a fatwa session posted online, Kuwaiti cleric Othman Al-Khamis cited the Quranic verse pertaining to wife-beating, and said: "The beatings must not be hard. It is more of a psychological beating, the purpose of which is to humiliate the wife." He further explained that "he shouldn't break her bones, and he shouldn't beat her on the face." A video of his statements was posted on his YouTube channel on January 31. ...

