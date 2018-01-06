Kuwaiti Cleric Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi: The Jews Behind World Wars, Brothels, and Casinos

Show Details

Intro:

Kuwaiti cleric Sheikh Muhammad Hammoud Al-Najdi gave an antisemitic lecture in which he described the Jews as treacherous and corrupting by nature and said that "the Jews are behind all the major institutions corrupting moral values - films, nightclubs, cinemas, brothels, and casinos." In the lecture, which was titled "The Traits of the Jews" and which was posted on January 6 on the YouTube channel of the Society for the Revival of the Islamic Heritage in the Jahra Governorate of Kuwait, he furt

...

View Transcript Page