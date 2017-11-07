Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert to Islam; Enslaving Infidels Is One of the Virtues of Islam

Show Details

Intro:

On November 7, Kuwaiti cleric Sheikh Saalim Bin Sa'd At-Taweel published a lecture on his official YouTube channel explaining the concept of Jihad. Sheikh At-Taweel said that while "Jihad" has different meanings, "Jihad for the sake of Allah" means fighting infidels in order to spread Islam. He further explained that slavery is part of Islam and said that Muslims should not try to deny this. In fact, he said, slavery is "one of the virtues of Islam" because it provides infidels with an opportuni

...

View Transcript Page