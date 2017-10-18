Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Calls Israeli Delegation "Child Murderers" at Int'l Lawmakers Forum; Delegation Leaves Hall in Protest

Show Details

Intro:

Speaker of the Kuwaiti Parliament Marzouq Al-Ghanim verbally attacked Israeli Knesset Member Nachman Shai at an international lawmakers' assembly in St. Petersburg on October 18, calling the delegation "child murderers" and "plunderers" and shouting at them to "get out of this hall now." The Israeli delegation to the Inter-Parliament Union left the assembly in protest. ...

View Transcript Page