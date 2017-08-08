Kuwaiti Journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei: Political Islam Has Brought Destruction and War to the Arab World; Secularism Offers Liberty, Equality, and Justice

Show Details

Intro:

Kuwaiti journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei made an impassioned call for separation of religion and state, saying that the conflation of secularism with alcohol and prostitution and the claims that it was harmful were "naïve nonsense" and pointing to "the liberties it gives, its system of transference of power, the human dignity it provides, and the equality, justice, and liberties it offers." Political Islam, in contrast, defends tyranny and has brought nothing but destruction, sectarian strife, an...

View Transcript Page