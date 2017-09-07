Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani: The Only Alternative to Independence Referendum Is an Agreement with Baghdad with International Guarantees

Show Details

Intro:

President of Kurdistan Masoud Barzani said, several weeks before the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum, set for September 25, that any alternative to the referendum, in the form of an agreement between Kurdistan and Baghdad, must include international guarantees. Barzani said that the Iraqi government's cutting off of Kurdistan's budget was "tantamount to a second Anfal campaign" and denied that Kurdistan had been selling its oil on its own. Barzani further said that a Kurdistani state wou...

