Clip #
6319
KSA Animation Video: Saudi Forces Conquer Tehran in Retaliation for an Iranian Attack on a Saudi Ship
December 16, 2017
Intro:A Saudi animation video posted on YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms warned Iran of the Saudi retaliation in the event of an Iranian military strike against the Saudi kingdom. The video, which is in English with Arabic subtitles, with versions subtitled in Farsi, Turkish, Spanish, Japanese, and Hebrew, begins with a quote by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud: "To reach the Qibla of the Muslims is a main target for the Iranian regime. We will not wait until the fig...
LATEST CLIPS
#6326 - Houston Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan: 'Good Tidings' – Muslims Will Kill Jews On Judgment Day; '...
The Internet (The Tajweed Institute on YouTube and Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 04:47
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / December 17, 2017 - 06:31
#6324 - Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: Jerusalem as Israeli Capital with Palestinian Management of Islamic...
Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) / December 15, 2017 - 02:15
#6323 - Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla on Trump's Jerusalem Decision: There Is No Such Thing as Israel or Tel...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV) / December 12, 2017 - 02:15
#6322 - Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Jihad Must Start within Palestine, Not across Borders
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / December 9, 2017 - 02:28
#6321 - PLO Official Saleh Rafat to Arab Countries: Recall Arab Ambassadors from D.C., Stop Oil Exports to the U.S.
Palestinian Authority TV / December 12, 2017 - 01:38
#6320 - Royal Jordanian Pilot Who Referred to Jerusalem as Capital of Palestine during Flight to U.S: Hands Off Our...
Alghad (UAE/Egypt) (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 13, 2017 - 02:18
#6319 - KSA Animation Video: Saudi Forces Conquer Tehran in Retaliation for an Iranian Attack on a Saudi Ship
The Internet (Saudi Strike Force on YouTube) / December 16, 2017 - 06:19
#6318 - Extensive Footage of the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facilities Shown in an Iranian TV Documentary
Press TV (Iran) / December 11, 2017 - 17:46
#6317 - Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah Leads Masses in "Death to America" Chants; U.S. Jerusalem Declaration...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / December 11, 2017 - 02:25
#6316 - Islamic Center of Jersey City Imam Aymen Elkasaby following the Sinai Mosque Massacre: ISIS? Don't Be...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / November 24, 2017 - 02:55
#6315 - Fmr. Egyptian Pharmacists Union Chief Ahmad Farouk: Boycott U.S. Medicine, Just Like North Korea
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 9, 2017 - 01:34
#6314 - Islamic Jihad Women Fighters March in Gaza to Protest Trump's Jerusalem Declaration: We Will Strike Tel...
The Internet (U-News (Lebanon) on YouTube) / December 11, 2017 - 01:58
#6313 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki: Trump Is a Lunatic; Boycott U.S. Administration, No Contact with "Head of...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / December 6, 2017 - 01:36
#6312 - Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa...
The Internet (Al-Ameen Mosque on Facebook) / December 9, 2017 - 01:09
#6311 - Antisemitic Chants, Calls for New Intifada at a Times Square Demonstration Protesting Trump's Jerusalem...
The Internet / December 8, 2017 - 02:36
#6310 - Friday Sermon at Jersey City, NJ: Imam Aymen Elkasaby Prays to Be Martyred on the Threshold of the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6309 - Demonstration in Malmö, Sweden in Protest of U.S. Jerusalem Declaration: Shoot Jews, the Army of Muhammad Is...
The Internet (Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 02:37
Al-Ahd TV (Iraq) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6307 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration: Israel Had Better Beware, We...
The Internet (Office of Muqtada Al-Sadr on YouTube) / December 7, 2017 - 01:53
#6306 - U.K.-based Islamic Scholar Haitham Al-Haddad Speaking in Norway: We Want to Bring Light to Europe So...
The Internet (Islam Net on YouTube) / May 5, 2017 - 05:21
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 7, 2017 - 06:13
#6304 - Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / December 7, 2017 - 02:43
#6303 - Palestinian Journalist Nasser Laham: Instead of Sending Palestinian Children to Die, Arabs Should Respond to...
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 5, 2017 - 01:55
#6302 - Kuwaiti Cleric Saalim At-Taweel: Jihad for the Sake of Allah Means Fighting the Infidels to Make Them Convert...
The Internet (Sheikh At-Taweel on YouTube) / November 7, 2017 - 03:33
#6301 - Former Jordanian Ambassador to Iran Sheikh Bassam Al-Amoush: Missiles Fired at Saudi Arabia Were Iranian;...
Roya TV (Jordan) / November 21, 2017 - 03:08
#6300 - Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised. ISIS Video "Flames of War II" Presents New Narrative: Through...
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / November 29, 2017 - 03:31
#6299 - Senior Palestinian Journalist Nasser Al-Laham: The Jews Rule Washington, Just Like They Rule Tel Aviv
The Internet (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 2, 2017 - 00:50
#6298 - Tunisian Parliamentary VP Abdelfattah Mourou Speaking in Virginia: The Islamic Nation Has Lost the Pillars of...
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 20, 2017 - 02:47
#6297 - Amman Friday Sermon by Ahmad Shahrouri: Only the Sword Will Resolve the Struggle with the Zionists
The Internet (Dar Al-Hijrah on YouTube) / November 3, 2017 - 01:25