Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President Al-Bashir: Better to Leave of Your Own Accord Than Die on the Throne

Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon, Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan criticized calls to amend the Sudanese constitution in order to enable President Omar Al-Bashir to run for another term in office. Those who say that "the only alternative to Al-Bashir is Al-Bashir" are tyrant-makers, sycophants and hypocrites, he said. In the sermon, delivered at the Dohat Al-Iman Mosque in Khartoum on December 22, 2017, Imam Hassan said that his country was in need of a man "capable of delivering this country from its politic

...

View Transcript Page